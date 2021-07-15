Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Foster
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado, USA
Published
on
July 15, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lion closeup at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
Related tags
cheyenne mountain
colorado
usa
wildlife
Lion Images
Animals Images & Pictures
cheyenne mountain zoo
colorado springs
Summer Images & Pictures
zoo
king of the jungle
king of the beasts
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Free images
Related collections
A trip to the zoo
138 photos
· Curated by Sean Foster
zoo
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Lions Lioness and Cubs
150 photos
· Curated by Rachael Ashley
Lion Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
African Animals
129 photos
· Curated by Nicoline Mann
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal