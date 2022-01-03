Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Abdi MS
@abdiemes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Xiaomi, wt88047
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Green leaves small palm tree.
Related tags
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
leaves
HD Green Wallpapers
palm
Nature Backgrounds
natural
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
conifer
vegetation
arecaceae
agavaceae
Free images
Related collections
My Universe
48 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night
Shopping
54 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
shopping
shop
store
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight