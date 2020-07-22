Go to Francine Rambousek's profile
@fran_1102
Download free
red and green flower in macro shot
red and green flower in macro shot
Damascus, PA, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Macro top angle of a pink lily shot in the afternoon.

Related collections

Orange
102 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
Perspectives
411 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
perspective
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Shadow Play
68 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking