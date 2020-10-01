Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fisherman in waders fishing for Bass
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: Most Downloaded Photographers of 2018 | Q1
19 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
portrait
Collection #103: Moment
10 photos
· Curated by Moment
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
The People Of Earth
31 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
portrait
man
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
human
People Images & Pictures
fishing
angler
leisure activities
Brown Backgrounds
Free images