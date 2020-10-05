Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bethany Poirier
@bethanyesther
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2020
iPhone XR
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
conifer
path
trail
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Walls
78 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
Still Lifes
351 photos
· Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant
Long Exposure
538 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
long exposure
rock
outdoor