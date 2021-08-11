Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Blea Tarn, Ambleside, UK
Published
on
August 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
blea tarn
ambleside
uk
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
wilderness
stream
Mountain Images & Pictures
creek
Grass Backgrounds
plant
mountain range
countryside
Public domain images
Related collections
Repetition
23 photos
· Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
A Glorious Church
29 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
church
building
architecture
Just Say "I Do"
381 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images