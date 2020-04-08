Widely popular as the Pink City, Jaipur is known for being a major attraction in the Rajasthan state, India. Back in 1727, Jaipur has been founded by the infamous Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II and developed with old age attractions. Known for the remarkable past, City Palace Jaipur is one of the important places in the city. This heritage monument boasts the blend of Mughal, European and Rajputana architecture together and as a result, this palace stands out as a symbol depicting the richness and royalty of the Indian history. This place is actually built as a residence for the royal families.