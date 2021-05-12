Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Himanshu Choudhary
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wayanad, Kerala, India
Published
on
May 12, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kerala
wayanad
india
tea plant
tea farming
cultivation
Landscape Images & Pictures
farm
tea plantation
farm view
church
tea farm
indian tea
farming
tea
farm house
church building
church on a hill
Landscape Images & Pictures
landscape nature
Free pictures
Related collections
New York City
27 photos · Curated by Hilda Rytteke
HD New York City Wallpapers
building
New York Pictures & Images
Overseen
225 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos · Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures