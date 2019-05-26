Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aliagha Shirinov
@aliend_photography
Download free
Galata, Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
Published on
May 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Kung Fu Panda in the wall
Share
Info
Related collections
Wallpapers
65 photos
· Curated by Sharon Cantarero
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Graffiti
89 photos
· Curated by green man gaming
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
Istanbul Street
32 photos
· Curated by Abdullah Doğmuş
street
istanbul
Turkey Images & Pictures
Related tags
galata
Turkey Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
beyoğlu/i̇stanbul
mural
painting
architecture
building
spire
steeple
tower
wall
kung fu panda
istanbul
street art
human
Free images