Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Swastik Arora
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
temple
human
People Images & Pictures
worship
shrine
column
pillar
archaeology
soil
Free stock photos
Related collections
Architecture
42 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Italian summer
26 photos
· Curated by Valentina Locatelli
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Black
160 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers