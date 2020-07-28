Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sreehari Devadas
@sreeharid1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
July 28, 2020
Canon, EOS M100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
shimla
himachal pradesh
india
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
wilderness
slope
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
peak
countryside
vegetation
plant
weather
cumulus
Free stock photos
Related collections
Glasses
72 photos
· Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human
Commerce Vs Architecture
73 photos
· Curated by Gareth Bedford
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Expedition
132 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
expedition
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images