Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Francesca Tosolini
@fromitaly
Download free
Palm Spring
Published on
November 28, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
We were visiting a park right outside Palm Springs
Share
Info
Related collections
lovley desert
4 photos
· Curated by nast reve
Desert Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
flora
Cacti
9 photos
· Curated by Kara King
cacti
plant
HD Cactus Wallpapers
If I could just Drift On The Wind
54 photos
· Curated by Betty Bass
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images