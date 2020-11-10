Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
green and black damselfly perched on brown tree branch in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Nature
Published on SONY, SLT-A55V
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Yellow Wallpapers
dragonfly
anisoptera
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures

Related collections

Free close up, macro pictures
2,027 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
Insects
566 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Summer
17 photos · Curated by Brianna Dang
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking