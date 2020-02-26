Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jordan Heinrichs
@jordanheinrichs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Wallpapers
,
Animals
Share
Info
Published
on
February 27, 2020
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
African elephant crosses in front of the setting sun
Related tags
HD Orange Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Elephant Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
outdoors
Nature Images
silhouette
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunlight
sunrise
dusk
dawn
red sky
Sunset Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
ERN
1,036 photos
· Curated by Brenda Paz
ern
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Silhouettes
359 photos
· Curated by Roger Courville
silhouette
human
Sunset Images & Pictures
Animals
125 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife