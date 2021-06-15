Go to Aldona m o s a i k der f a r b e n's profile
@mosaikderfarben
Download free
white hibiscus in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, SLT-A58
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
pollen
anther
Flower Images
blossom
petal
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
bow
Free pictures

Related collections

Travel
38 photos · Curated by Carolyne Stanley
Travel Images
building
Car Images & Pictures
Christianity
411 photos · Curated by Katie Smith
Christianity
church
Book Images & Photos
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking