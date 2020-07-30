Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amit Gaur
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
People
Share
Info
Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
allahabad
uttar pradesh
india
baba
smoking
sadhu
saint
sadhu baba
kumbh mela
maha kumbh
sunglasses
accessory
accessories
human
People Images & Pictures
bead
worship
Brown Backgrounds
Smoke Backgrounds
ornament
Backgrounds
Related collections
Mystics
5 photos
· Curated by Kali Black
mystic
human
sadhu
Random
677 photos
· Curated by Rhece Nicholas
random
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Kumbh Mela
11 photos
· Curated by Amit Gaur
kumbh mela
india
uttar pradesh