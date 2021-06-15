Go to Tersius van Rhyn's profile
@tersiusvanrhyn
Download free
green leaf in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Köniz, Switzerland
Published on Canon, EOS 90D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

köniz
switzerland
HQ Background Images
plants
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
close up
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
abies
fir
pine
spruce
Backgrounds

Related collections

Layers
553 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking