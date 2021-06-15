Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tersius van Rhyn
@tersiusvanrhyn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Köniz, Switzerland
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 90D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
köniz
switzerland
HQ Background Images
plants
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
close up
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
abies
fir
pine
spruce
Backgrounds
Related collections
LGBT | LGBTIQ+
185 photos · Curated by Esquimal
friend
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Layers
553 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #66: Chris Coyier
9 photos · Curated by Chris Coyier
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
silhouette