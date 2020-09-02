Go to Joshua J. Cotten's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black white and orange butterfly perched on purple flower in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shelby Farms Community Garden, Gardener Road, Memphis, TN, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

An eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly on a zinnia.

Related collections

wings
129 photos · Curated by Anthea DH
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Animals
405 photos · Curated by Paola Zadra
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
toucan
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking