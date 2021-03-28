Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pieter Benjamin Nijs
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Natures remains of fall in winter.
Related tags
void
empty
leaves
Winter Images & Pictures
Fall Images & Pictures
Nature Images
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
veins
Brown Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
Patterns
41 photos
· Curated by Margeaux Elena
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Turquoise + Pink
592 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
Office
53 photos
· Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work