Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jaye Haych
@jaye_haych
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
London, UK
Published
19d
ago
FUJIFILM, FinePix S5Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Artichoke
Related tags
london
uk
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
artichoke
cooking
vegetables
vegan food
plant
blossom
Flower Images
petal
produce
photo
photography
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos
· Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Neutrals
52 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
neutral
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Playing House (Interior Décor)
200 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
House Images
decor
interior