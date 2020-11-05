Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Zhipeng Ya
@zhipeng_ya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kinkaku-ji, 1 Kinkakujichō, Kita Ward, Kyoto, Japan
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
金閣寺
Related tags
kyoto
japan
kinkaku-ji
1 kinkakujichō
kita ward
culture
spot
snapshot
historic
Travel Images
architecture
building
Nature Images
temple
outdoors
worship
shrine
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Pastel Pantone
610 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Micro Worlds
577 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
aerial view
HD Grey Wallpapers
aerial
Snow
29 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor