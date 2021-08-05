Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
HD Green Wallpapers
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
planter
Flower Images
blossom
herbs
Free pictures
Related collections
Free close up, macro pictures
1,976 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
flower
842 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,323 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
Flower Images