Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Savvas Kalimeris
@savvas_kalimeris
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Parnitha, Greece
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
greece
parnitha
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
explore
hiking
climb
Mountain Images & Pictures
rocky
adventure
mountparnitha
Travel Images
rock
human
People Images & Pictures
slate
rubble
slope
ground
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #176: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Birds Images
Light-Washed Tones
491 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Home
88 photos · Curated by Yuka Kayamori
home
Food Images & Pictures
drink