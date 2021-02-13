Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Morgane Le Breton
@morgane_lb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kraków, Pologne
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ivy climbing on white facade with large windows
Related tags
kraków
pologne
HD Grey Wallpapers
ivy growing on facade
ivy wall
white facade
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
home decor
plant
shutter
curtain
Tree Images & Pictures
ivy
Free pictures
Related collections
Coffee
39 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
Coffee Images
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Collection #137: Over
7 photos
· Curated by Over
People Images & Pictures
hand
HD Grey Wallpapers
yellow
210 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Flower Images
outdoor