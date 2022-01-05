Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aigul Galova
@agushagalova
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
worship
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
People Images & Pictures
human
architecture
building
temple
shrine
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Deer & Friends
80 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
Deer Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
ruins
38 photos · Curated by 1 1
ruin
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos · Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures