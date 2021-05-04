Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tamara Malaniy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jaffa, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Published
on
May 4, 2021
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
israel
jaffa
tel aviv-yafo
old jaffa
tel aviv jaffa
old man
street flowers
pink flower
manequin
mannequin
layman-figure
tel aviv
old city view
buganvilla
figure of a woman
paris doll
doll
street market yaffo
flowers bushes
women manequin
Free images
Related collections
Collection #192: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
rock
Human-made
56 photos
· Curated by Mary Pat Campbell
human-made
building
architecture
Computer
39 photos
· Curated by Anand Houston
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
office