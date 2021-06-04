Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
tree stump
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Related collections
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
Women
1,520 photos
· Curated by Joselyn Miranda
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Powerful Women
293 photos
· Curated by Malvestida Magazine
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images