Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dean Ricciardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Hasselblad, L1D-20c
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
field
Grass Backgrounds
drone
drone photography
grass field
openness
blue sky
HD Sky Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
land
grassland
plant
countryside
rural
pasture
farm
meadow
vegetation
Free stock photos
Related collections
High above sea level
60 photos
· Curated by Aileen Watc
high
sea
outdoor
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
168 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Purple
86 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
night