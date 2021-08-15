Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Drazen Neske
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Serbia
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Woman sitting in a field full of white flowers
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
serbia
Women Images & Pictures
Nature Images
dreamy
Flower Images
buquet
wildplants
HD White Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
Grass Backgrounds
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
female
dress
robe
fashion
gown
evening dress
Free stock photos
Related collections
Light-Washed Tones
491 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
At Night
165 photos · Curated by Ashley Jurius
night
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
Portraotic
162 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human