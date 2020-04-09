Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Thomas Wolter
@thomaswolter
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 9, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
sewing machine
Related tags
machine
sewing
appliance
electrical device
sewing machine
deutschland
nähmaschine
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Dressmaker
27 photos
· Curated by Punkl Camp
dressmaker
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
tailor
10 photos
· Curated by Maciej Troscianko
tailor
sewing
machine
Costume Charlie
29 photos
· Curated by Charlie B
human
clothing
apparel