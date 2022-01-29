Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Miroslav Škopek
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
fog
HD Wallpapers
germany
mood
foggy mountain
wallpaper for mobile
foggy forest
lake
eibsee
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
weather
mist
Landscape Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
HD Scenery Wallpapers
abies
fir
Free pictures
Related collections
Square Orientation
97 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
People
130 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
Winter
33 photos · Curated by Charles Lalonde
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor