Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Random Institute
@randominstitute
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Freetown, Sierra Leone
Published
13d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Taxi driver
Related tags
freetown
sierra leone
bus
africa
poverty
urban
outside
HD City Wallpapers
public
People Images & Pictures
human
vehicle
transportation
HD Red Wallpapers
tour bus
truck
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Books
614 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images
Bridges
62 photos
· Curated by Neil Nagy
bridge
building
architecture
Salt life for me
68 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor