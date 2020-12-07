Go to Stephen Leonardi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black asphalt road between yellow trees during daytime
black asphalt road between yellow trees during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Yosemite

Related collections

OUTDOORS / NATURE
20 photos · Curated by Dave Mitchell
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
sunrise
Rutas
14 photos · Curated by Pablo Rodriguez
ruta
road
asphalt
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking