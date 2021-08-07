Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
Tree Images & Pictures
herbal
planter
herbs
vegetation
beak
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Leaf Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
produce
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
dessert
cream
creme
Public domain images
Related collections
COME FLY WITH ME
448 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
fly
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Collection #110: Kate Kendall
10 photos
· Curated by Kate Kendall
collection
HD Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
The Art of Collaboration
8 photos
· Curated by Redkix
collaboration
People Images & Pictures
human