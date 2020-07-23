Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mona Hamm
@moniha
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bavaria, Germany
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bavaria
germany
lavender
purple flowers
HD Purple Wallpapers
macro
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Free images
Related collections
label design
10 photos
· Curated by iris kuang
plant
Flower Images
nut
Flora
5 photos
· Curated by Kara King
flora
lavender
plant
Carol Hess
82 photos
· Curated by Susan Johnson
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
HQ Background Images