Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
Monkey Images
bali
indonesia
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
baboon
mammal
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
Pets
303 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Collection #180: Unsplash
7 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
Eye Images
mammal
Flowers
112 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant