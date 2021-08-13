Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shazaf Zafar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Badshahi Mosque, Walled City of Lahore, Lahore, Pakistan
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Interior of Badshahi Mosque in Lahore.
Related tags
badshahi mosque
lahore
pakistan
walled city of lahore
chandelier
building interior
historical building
interior
jhumar
Historical Photos & Images
mughal
masjid
india
mosque
lamp
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Floral Envy
451 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
petal
architectural
354 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
architectural
architecture
building
Inspiring
46 photos
· Curated by Carla Ferreira
inspiring
outdoor
HQ Background Images