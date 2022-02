We visited Fjallsárlón at the end of the day after our boat tour at Jökulsárlón and, as we approached the glacier, this scene of a giant wall of ice disappearing into the clouds felt very Game of Thrones-esque. ❄️Read more details about Fjallsárlón on our website - https://globecityguide.com/destinations/europe/iceland/attractions/fjallsarlon