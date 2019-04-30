Go to Kelsey Curtis's profile
Available for hire
Download free
round cake beside teapot, fork and knife, on table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Food & Drink
Portland, OR, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

INSTA:@copper.spoon WEBSITE: https://www.copperspooncreative.com/

Related collections

Air-Val Stories
106 photos · Curated by Tania García
People Images & Pictures
human
blog
Dessert
75 photos · Curated by Keiana Grima
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
sweet
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking