Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yi ZhU
@jodey
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures
pet
mammal
agavaceae
Leaf Backgrounds
aloe
Free pictures
Related collections
Emotions
59 photos
· Curated by Elina Gardashnik
emotion
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Collection #59: Mikael Cho
8 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Collection #176: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Birds Images