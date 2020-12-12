Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manidip Mandal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
NIKON D5200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Red Pierrot Butterfly
Related tags
insect
Butterfly Images
Butterfly Images
macro
Nature Images
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Butterfly Images
photo
photography
Free pictures
Related collections
Hiver
42 photos
· Curated by Tania Dugas
hiver
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
Pilgrim's Progress
75 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures