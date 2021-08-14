Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shino
@shinonk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Japan, Miyagi, Sendai, Aoba Ward, Otamayashita, 19, 瑞鳳殿前（バス）
Published
on
August 14, 2021
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
japan
miyagi
sendai
aoba ward
otamayashita
19
瑞鳳殿前（バス）
arbour
garden
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
path
road
land
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
staircase
Backgrounds
Related collections
Micro Worlds
573 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
aerial view
aerial
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cycling in Cities
39 photos
· Curated by Geo Schnitz
cycling
HD City Wallpapers
bike
Single Element
52 photos
· Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand