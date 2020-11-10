Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jireh Foo
@jirehfoo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 11, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
building
architecture
temple
shrine
worship
pagoda
Free pictures
Related collections
models
31 photos · Curated by Jessica Dueck
model
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Olympics
30 photos · Curated by Hannah Orenstein
olympic
Sports Images
running track
snow village
132 photos · Curated by sieun yoo
village
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures