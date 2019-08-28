Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Krisztina Papp
@almapapi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cardiff, Wales
Published
on
August 28, 2019
X-E2S
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cardiff
wales
restaurant
cafe
shopping
streetphotography
arcade
tables
shops
HD City Wallpapers
Historical Photos & Images
chairs
furniture
chair
table
human
People Images & Pictures
dining table
food court
Food Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Family Room
57 photos
· Curated by D K
room
HD City Wallpapers
building
CafeCulture
85 photos
· Curated by Ant Phillips
cafeculture
human
Women Images & Pictures
Stock
273 photos
· Curated by Sharon Aurelio
Stock Photos & Images
shop
People Images & Pictures