Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Karen Zhao
@karenzhaocn
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 11, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Decision-Making
204 photos
· Curated by J Bly
decision-making
Website Backgrounds
blog
SME/Problems
876 photos
· Curated by J Bly
People Images & Pictures
professional
human
PAI
568 photos
· Curated by J Bly
pai
human
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
sphere
white board
plot
apparel
clothing
tower
architecture
building
clock tower
diagram
HD Red Wallpapers
Public domain images