Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Neat J
@janet_j
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
citrus fruit
produce
vase
pottery
potted plant
jar
Tree Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Livestock and Agriculture
201 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures
Plants
279 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
What I'm Holding
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human