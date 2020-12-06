Go to Mayank Aswal's profile
@mayank56
Download free
grayscale photo of mountains under cloudy sky
grayscale photo of mountains under cloudy sky
Joshimath, Uttarakhand, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Photographer : Mayank Aswal

Related collections

Foodish
238 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Still Life
75 photos · Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant
Automobiles
45 photos · Curated by Jochen Gererstorfer
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking