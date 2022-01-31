Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Max Harlynking
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Santa Barbara, CA, USA
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A wooded dell next to a mountain
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
santa barbara
ca
usa
Nature Images
Grass Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
clearing
preserve
distance
natural
beauty
madagascar
Plain Backgrounds
depth
layers
dell
wooded
HD Wood Wallpapers
garden
Free images
Related collections
Trees, Mountains, Changing Leaves, Forest, Nature, Pine
308 photos · Curated by Sarah W
leafe
pine
HD Forest Wallpapers
Christian
142 photos · Curated by Ben White
HD Christian Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Stunning Scotland
34 photos · Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor