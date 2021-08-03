Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Damian Karpiński
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Worcester, UK
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
worcester
uk
swan
national geographic
nature images
wild animal
Nature Backgrounds
Animal Backgrounds
adventures
wildlife photography
Animals Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Mountains
105 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #69: Tobias van Schneider
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias van Schneider
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Expedition
133 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
expedition
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images