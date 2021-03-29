Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
chandra sekhar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, India
Published
on
March 29, 2021
DMC-G85
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A closeup look of Indian Peafowl
Related tags
eluru
andhra pradesh
india
peafowl
nature photos
Birds Images
birds photos
bird photography
wildlife
wildlife photography
national geographic
birds of india
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Peacock Images
Free images
Related collections
Dance
70 photos
· Curated by Darla Smith
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
dancer
Explore Yosemite Park
61 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
explore
park
yosemite
London
112 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
london
united kingdom
building